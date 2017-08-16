Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Stevens named to second watch list of preseason

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports Tagged With: , , , , , ,

Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens was named to the Manning Award Watch List Wednesday. The award is annually presented to the nation’s top quarterback and includes the candidates’ bowl performances in the balloting process.

The Manning Award Watch List is the redshirt senior quarterback’s second honor of the preseason, as the Murrieta, Calif., native was also selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List in July.

In ten games last season, Stevens was one of the more efficient QBs in the country, finishing the year with a completion percentage of 64 percent and tossing 19 touchdowns, compared to just five interceptions. In the second half of the season, Stevens lit up opposing defenses on a weekly basis. 

From Week 7 through the end of the regular season, Stevens completed 98-of-137 pass attempts (71.5 percent) for 1,414 yards and 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Stevens also added a pair of rushing touchdowns, leading the Rams to a 4-2 record and a fourth consecutive postseason berth. His passer efficiency rating (171.3) ranked fifth in the NCAA and first in the Mountain West. 

Quarterbacks Colin Hill (15) and Nick Stevens (7) warm up Head Coach Mike Bobo shows some intensity and emotion during one of the CSU Football drills on August 1st at the new CSU stadium practice field. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Stevens closed the 2016 season with a five touchdown performance in the Idaho Potato Bowl. The Rams lost to the Vandals of Idaho 61-50, but the veteran signal caller finished the contest 21-of-36 for 445 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns to Michael Gallup and pair to Olabisi Johnson.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 30. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship. This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences.

“We have had the opportunity to recognize 12 outstanding quarterbacks with the Manning Award,” said Paul Hoolahan, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO. “It is truly a great honor for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to sponsor this award and we wish the best of luck to every quarterback and team in the country for another great year of college football.”

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training