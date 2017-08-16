Stevens named to second watch list of preseason

Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens was named to the Manning Award Watch List Wednesday. The award is annually presented to the nation’s top quarterback and includes the candidates’ bowl performances in the balloting process.

The Manning Award Watch List is the redshirt senior quarterback’s second honor of the preseason, as the Murrieta, Calif., native was also selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List in July.

In ten games last season, Stevens was one of the more efficient QBs in the country, finishing the year with a completion percentage of 64 percent and tossing 19 touchdowns, compared to just five interceptions. In the second half of the season, Stevens lit up opposing defenses on a weekly basis.

From Week 7 through the end of the regular season, Stevens completed 98-of-137 pass attempts (71.5 percent) for 1,414 yards and 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Stevens also added a pair of rushing touchdowns, leading the Rams to a 4-2 record and a fourth consecutive postseason berth. His passer efficiency rating (171.3) ranked fifth in the NCAA and first in the Mountain West.

Stevens closed the 2016 season with a five touchdown performance in the Idaho Potato Bowl. The Rams lost to the Vandals of Idaho 61-50, but the veteran signal caller finished the contest 21-of-36 for 445 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns to Michael Gallup and pair to Olabisi Johnson.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 30. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship. This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences.

“We have had the opportunity to recognize 12 outstanding quarterbacks with the Manning Award,” said Paul Hoolahan, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO. “It is truly a great honor for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to sponsor this award and we wish the best of luck to every quarterback and team in the country for another great year of college football.”

