Snack Attack offers locally-sourced food, comfortable atmosphere

Fort Collins is a city known for its locality; beers are brewed here, bikes are built here and Colorado pride is certainly circulated here. Snack Attack is no exception to that. The Colorado-centric snack joint offers a unique take on the American meal that you don’t see often enough.

The menu is mainly made up of sandwiches, but there are a handful of salads offered as well. The menu promotes the theme of healthy eating. The least healthy thing on the menu is probably a bag of Boulder Canyon kettle chips, just one of many local companies promoted by the restaurant. In addition to Boulder Canyon, the restaurant serves soda made by Rocky Mountain Soda Co., beer brewed by New Belgium, Odell Brewing Company and more as part of their ever-rotating beer tap, and they even sell Cranked Up Nitro Coffee.

The drink menu is extensive featuring several beers, ciders, wines and a large number of beers on tap, including Old Aggie. In order to keep things fresh and new, they rotate about 10 beers on tap, allowing visitors the opportunity to try new things regularly.

While a broad alcoholic selection is valued at any restaurant, the food is the most important part. Lucky for Snack Attack, the food is good too. While there are only 14 sandwiches on the menu, they rival Pickle Barrel in terms of uniqueness, offering a degree of separation from the same-old, same-old served up by the likes of Subway and Jimmy John’s. To top it all off, the food always tastes fresh and is of obvious quality. The menu features several vegetarian options, a children’s menu and a delivery option through OrderUp.

The restaurant, though not often busy, is oozing with positive vibes. The owners are a fun, cheery and friendly couple that are both obviously dedicated to making their customers happy and having a good time. The space is laid back and calm, with several televisions airing sports. The crowning jewel is the full bar. It is big enough to sit at comfortably, clean enough to eat at and stocked enough to satisfy.

Perhaps the best part of the restaurant is that it isn’t a chain. Fort Collins isn’t saturated with chain restaurants, but in a part of town where restaurants like Raising Canes and Wendy’s are some of the easiest options, Snack Attack allows for something different, and something much better for you. In addition, the restaurant is entirely supportive of their community, something that all Fort Collins residents can appreciate.

If there is one complaint to be said, it’s that the prices are a tad high considering the proximity to campus. However, the quality and taste of the food are ultimately worth it.

Should you try it? Absolutely

Snack Attack and its owners are a great addition to the Fort Collins community, and the food is of Fort Collins’ signature high quality, making it a must-try for any college student.

