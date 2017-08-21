Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Seriously: President Tony Frank announces removal of Cam the Ram statues

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News, Opinion, Seriously Tagged With: , , , ,

 

A statue of the stalwart Ram standing tall in the night light will soon be gone.

Editor’s Note: Seriously is a satire column, which may or may not use real names in fictitious or semi-fictitious ways. 

FORT COLLINS– Colorado State University President Tony Frank recently announced that all statues of Cam the Ram will be removed from campus. Frank cited the statue’s as “gender exclusive” due to Rams being the title of all male sheep and goats. 

According to Frank, the decision to remove the male-sheep figures from CSU was made in response to President Trump’s recent remarks over the loss of statues and monuments in Charlottesville, VA. 

“Trump’s words really got me thinking about the significance statues can carry, and that significance is not always positive,” Tony Frank said. “Cam the Ram is a symbol of CSU’s history, but that history is not only for those who identify as male.”

Phil Fry, a children’s TV host turned zoologist, spoke with the Collegian on Frank’s statements.  “Thanks to groundbreaking research, we now know that sheep gender is very complex. We cannot just have statues of male sheep, it is not accurate depiction of the sheep population.”

President Frank says the statues will be replaced with monuments that better reflect the diverse gender identities of big horn sheep.

What these statues will look like is yet to be determined, as designers have not decided upon a creation that does not offend or exclude at least one sheep subgroup.

Satire writer and columnist Lauren Willson can be reached at letters@collegian and online at @LaurenKealani

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training