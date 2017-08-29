Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Rams fight through tough service night to sweep Northern Colorado

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Volleyball

Colorado State volleyball proved they are the queens of the north as they defeated the Northern Colorado Tuesday night in straight sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.

Serving has been a major issue early in the season for the Rams (2-1) and that was evident on Tuesday night against the Bears (0-3). CSU had 12 service errors in the match, but were able to combat that with five aces throughout the match.

“We had to serve tough to put pressure on (UNC),” head coach Tom Hilbert said. “We missed more than I would like, but we are not going to tell these players to back off because we need to serve tough and that’s got to be something that we do all season long.”

The Bears took advantage of those serving mistakes and some unforced errors to start the match and forced Hilbert to call a timeout out of frustration after CSU went down 9-10 early. Sophomore libero Amanda Young missed a dig and whiffed on a set pass that helped give the Bears the early set lead.

Hilbert’s timeout would do the trick as the Rams ultimately won the set 25-21 behind a team .346 hitting percentage. Defense still looked shaky as they allowed the Bears to achieve a .267 percentage and had four errors on serves.

The second set would bring about the same early struggles as the Rams continued to send serves into the net with five more errors. However, senior Sanja Cizmic and sophomore Breana Runnels would make up for it with several kills that would hit the arms of the Bears’ defenders and go flying into the crowd. The duo combined for seven kills in the second set as the Rams cruised to a 25-18 set win.

“We really used Sanja well today,” Hilbert said. “She can take a ball that is set from 20 feet off the net and get a really nice, effective swing.” 

Colorado State Sophomore Katie Oleksak (22) sets the ball for fellow teammate Sanja Čizmić during the third set of action against the University of Northern Colorado. The Rams defeated the Bears in three sets, the Rams are now 2-1 on the season. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

Cizmic would carry her hot second set into the third by grabbing two more kills and finishing the match with a .429 hitting percentage. In the Rams’ first two matches, Cizmic was hindered by her ankle and abdominal injuries. Those problems seemed to subside against UNC thanks to some excellent work by the Rams athletic trainer.

“Our athletic trainer taped my ankle so good that it’s still numb from it,” Cizmic said. “It’s getting better.”

The defense would gain feeling towards the end of the second set as Young was able to dive for a tough dig that resulted in Oleksak laying out to keep the ball in the air. The pass went over to Runnels who pushed it over the net and ultimately led to the Bears knocking the kill attempt out of bounds.

“I think that (Young) needs to continue to improve because I think there are going to be other people that are going to improve too,” Hilbert said. “She struggled in the early part of this match today and rebounded herself, which is cool. I like seeing that because it shows you these kids have an internal voice of control.”

CSU would lay it on the Bears in the third set with a dominate set win in which the Rams hit at a .520 clip and went on a 10-1 scoring streak. The run put them up 15-7 and helped push them to the 25-17 set win.

The offense came from all over the court on Tuesday as Runnels and redshirt sophomore Kirstie Hillyer led the team with nine kills, but Cizmic and senior Jasmine Hanna were right behind with five of their own. 

Colorado State Sophomore Kristie Hillyer (13) and Freshman Breana Runnels (15) go up for a block against the University of Northern Colorado on August 29, 2017. The Rams defeated the Bears in three sets. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

“If you play a team that plays good defense, you’ve got to have stuff coming from all different trajectories,” Hilbert said.

Runnels had her first collegiate start last Friday against Duke and is proving that she can become on offensive force as an outside hitter.

“I think I am more comfortable,” Runnels said. “Me and Katie (Oleksak) were talking after every play and I just have to trust her and she just has to trust me and we connect very well like we have been the past two games.”

That connection will be necessary when the Rams travel to Florida on Wednesday to play three matches in two days, including a matchup against the current No. 15 Florida State Seminoles. The tournament begins against Texas Christian on Friday, Sep. 1 at 9 p.m. MT.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources