Photo story: Inaugural game day of the new stadium

The Colorado State Football Team enters the New On Campus Stadium for the Home Opener on August 26, 2017. The Rams are set to play the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Students wait to enter the New On-Campus Stadium on August 26, 2017. The Rams are set to play the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Football fans make their way towards the seating areas in the new stadium on the south side of the Colorado State University campus before the start of the first game of the season against Oregon State, on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Colorado State University themed flags fly above tailgating cars and trucks before the start of Colorado State University's first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
The CSU Marching Band marches around campus before the inaugural football game against Oregon State on August 26. (@ashleypottsphoto | Collegian)
Football fans grill out on the Intramural sports fields at Colorado State University before the start of the first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Football fans grill out on the Intramural sports fields at Colorado State University before the start of the first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Kim Tobin, of Windsor, Colorado, shows off her Colorado State University themed cowgirl boots before the start of the first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Camden McElroy checks out a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter being displayed on the Intramural sports fields at Colorado State University before the start of the first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Brian Celaya, a drum major for the CSU Marching Band helps lead the band during "RamWalk" before the CSU vs Oregon State football game on 8/26/17. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is on display on the Intramural sports fields at Colorado State University before the start of the first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Chase Hildebrant, sophomore music major performs during "RamWalk" on the tenor drum with the Colorado State University Marching Band at the CSU vs Oregon State football game on 8/26/17. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is displayed on the Intramural sports fields at Colorado State University before the start of the first football game of the 2017 season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
A snare drum player performs during "RamWalk" with the Colorado State University Marching Band at the CSU vs Oregon State football game on 8/26/17. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
A snare drum player performs during "RamWalk" with the Colorado State University Marching Band at the CSU vs Oregon State football game on 8/26/17. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Students occupy the student section at the New On-Campus Stadium prior to the CSU Football game on August 26, 2017 against the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Football fans stand in line to enter the new stadium on the south side of the Colorado State University campus before the start of the first game of the season against Oregon State, on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Football fans make their way toward the new stadium on the south side of the Colorado State University campus before the start of the first game of the season against Oregon State, on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Football fans stand in line to enter the new stadium on the south side of the Colorado State University campus before the start of the first game of the season against Oregon State, on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
The CSU stadium seen during the national anthem with the flag unfolded during the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Four fighter jets perform a flyover before the start of Colorado State University's first football game of the season against Oregon State, on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Military personnel carry the American flag off the field after the singing of the National Anthem at the new on-campus stadium. . (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Colorado State University fans cheer as the Rams take to the field prior to the start of CSU's first football game of the season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
CSU faces off against Oregon state for the new stadiums first game. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
The CSU Football Team runs out to the New On-campus Stadium on August 26, 2017. The Rams were welcomed to the field by a sold out crowd. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
The CSU Football Team runs out to the New On-campus Stadium on August 26, 2017. The Rams were welcomed to the field by a sold out crowd. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
The CSU Rams take the field for the first this season against Oregon State. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Students occupy the student section at the New On-Campus Stadium during the CSU Football game on August 26, 2017 against the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Students occupy the student section at the New On-Campus Stadium during the CSU Football game on August 26, 2017 against the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Running Back Rashaad Boddie runs into Beaver territory on August 26, 2017. The Rams in their inaugural game are taking on the OSU Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Students occupy the student section at the New On-Campus Stadium during the CSU Football game on August 26, 2017 against the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
The CSU Football Team runs out to the New On-campus Stadium on August 26, 2017. The Rams were welcomed to the field by a sold out crowd. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Students occupy the student section at the New On-Campus Stadium prior to the CSU Football game on August 26, 2017 against the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Students occupy the student section at the New On-Campus Stadium prior to the CSU Football game on August 26, 2017 against the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Running Back Izzy Mathews scores CSUs first touchdown of the game. The Rams are tied at 7 with two minutes left in the first. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Quarterback Nick Stevens throws a pass to a receiver during the third quarter of action against the OSU Beavers. This is the Rams first game in their New On-Campus Stadium. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
CSU Students cheer on the Football Team at the New On-Campus Stadium on August 26, 2017. The Rams are facing the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
CSU Students cheer on the Football Team at the New On-Campus Stadium on August 26, 2017. The Rams are facing the Oregon Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Football Team lines up for a kick off during the third quarter of the Inaugural Game at the New On-Campus Stadium on August 26, 2017 against the OSU Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State University fans celebrate after a CSU touchdown during CSU's first football game of the season on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Colorado State University sophomore Paris Smouse is lifted up in the air by other fans to celebrate a CSU touchdown during the Ram's first football game of the season on Saturday, August 26th. (Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian)
Grilled food is on display at a vendor's stand before the start of Colorado State University's first football game of the season against Oregon State, on Saturday, August 26th. Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian
Colorado State Tight End Dalton Fackrell makes a catch during the third quarter of action against the OSU Beavers on August 26, 2017. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Cam The Ram stands on cheerleaders shoulders and waves to the crowd during the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
The CSU marching band preforms at halftime during the inaugural football game at the new on-campus stadium on August 26, 2017. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Two CSU students drink and pose for a picture at the New Belgium Gardens in the new stadium during the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Cam the Ram and his ramhandlers race alongside the field after the football team scored during the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
A CSU student walks down the stadium rows with a drink in his hand during the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
CSU students line the stadium walls during the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Running Back Rashaad Boddie runs into Beaver territory on August 26, 2017. The Rams in their inaugural game are taking on the OSU Beavers. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
The CSU golden poms and marching band preformed at the new on-campus stadium before the football game. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
CSU students run to their seats in the new stadium on campus during the first football game of the 2017 season. . (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
CSU students run to their seats in the new stadium on campus during the first football game of the 2017 season. . (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Dalyn Dawkins runs the football into the endzone during the inaugural football game at the new on-campus stadium on August 26, 2017. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Marvin Kinsey Jr. looks to run in a touchdown during the inaugural football game at the new on-campus stadium on August 26, 2017. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Wyatt Bryan kicks a field goal on August 26, while playing in the inaugural football game of the on-campus stadium. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
CSU's cheerleaders say a prayer before kickoff against Oregon State. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Rashaad Boddie runs the football for the endzone during the inaugural football game at the new on-campus stadium on August 26, 2017. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
CSU wide receiver Detrich Clark shakes off Oregon State outside linebacker Shermar Smith during the first game of the season. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Junior Running Back Izzy Matthews (24) shakes off a couple Oregon State tacklers during the 1st half of the CSU Rams 1st ever home football game at the new on campus stadium. The Rams routed the Beavers 58 to 27. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior Quarterback Nick Stevens (7) scrambles out of the pocket looking downfield for an open receiver during the 2nd half of the CSU Rams 1st ever home football game at the new on campus stadium. Stevens finished with 3 touchdown passes along with over 300 plus yards. The Rams routed the Beavers 58 to 27. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior Wideout Michael Gallup (4) breaks a tackle by an Oregon State defensive back during the 1st half of the CSU Rams 1st ever home football game at the new on campus stadium. Gallup finished with 11 receptions for 134 yards. The Rams routed the Beavers 58 to 27. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Jamal Hicks, #7 sophomore safery high fives a player after the game against Oregon State on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Braxton Davis, #83 kicker high fives a fan after the game against Oregon State on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Marvin Kisney Jr, #5 running back sings the Alma Mater with his team mates while the CSU Marching Band plays it after the CSU vs Oregon State game on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
The CSU Football team sings fightsong with the CSU Marching Band winning the game against Oregon State on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
The CSU Football team sings fightsong with the CSU Marching Band winning the game against Oregon State on 8/26/17. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

