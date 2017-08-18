Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Man arrested in connection with 2013 cold case

booking photo of a white male
Stefan Alexander Moon was arrested by Fort Collins Police Services on Aug. 15 in connection with a 2013 cold case. (Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Fort Collins Police Services arrested a man in connection with a 2013 cold case involving the kidnapping, assault and attempted murder of a female victim.

Authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Stefan Alexander Moon, 36, after learning on Aug. 11 that forensic evidence connected Moon to the cold case.

Numerous reports of a female screaming near Cottonwood Glen Park were made on August 13, 2013, according to an FCPS press release. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a nude female restrained by duct tape, who was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies for serious bodily injuries.

Investigators learned during their investigation that the victim was socializing in Rossborough Park the night before she was attacked and was taken to an unknown residence at some point during the evening, according to FCPS. While there, the victim was severely assaulted and lost consciousness.

Though a meticulous investigation was conducted, authorities were unable to identify a suspect in 2013.

Authorities issued a warrant for Moon’s arrest, and he was apprehended on Aug. 15 on the felony charges of attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault and one count of first degree assault.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Detective Siobhan Seymour at 970-416-2195, or contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

