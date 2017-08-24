LTTE: ‘Defend Our Future’ works with students to protect environment

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Dear Collegian,

Forty years is a long time.

Forty years ago we didn’t have the technology for MRIs, the ability to sequence a genome, and almost no one had ever seen or used a microwave yet. The current budget cut proposal towards the EPA means they would have the lowest budget they’ve had in forty years (adjusted for inflation) and that is frightening.

This is such a huge step backwards and we really can’t afford to let this happen. We need to fight any budget cuts being proposed because our air and water, our life sources, are being threatened by these cuts. This shouldn’t be a political fight, it’s literally a fight for life.

There are many other cuts being debated right now, but we can’t let the environment fall in the shadows of these other pressing issues. We need clean air and water to live. Defend Our Future works with students to get others informed and involved in protecting our Earth. A lot of what we do is reach out to our senators to make sure they hear our individual voices, as well as listen to their voters when they make decisions that affect all of us. Especially now, it is important everyone makes sure that their voices are heard.

I encourage all of you to reach out and voice your opinions and concerns to your representatives so we can see the changes we all need.

Brooke Sayre-Chavez

Intern, Defend Our Future

