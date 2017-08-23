Jhené Aiko to headline RamFest tomorrow

Event: RamFest

Grammy award-winning R&C artist, Jhené Aiko, will perform at RamFest tomorrow. The concert will take place at Moby Arena at 5 p.m.

RamFest is an annual concert targeted at celebrating the new school year. Aiko was announced as the headliner in early July. She is best know for her songs “Pretty Bird” and “W.A.Y.S.,” and she has been nominated for three Grammy awards including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Song.

Tickets are $10 for students and $30 for the general public. Go to csutix.universitytickets.com to purchase tickets.

