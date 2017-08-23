Fugitive arrested by CSUPD on Wednesday

Colorado State University police officers arrested a fugitive on Wednesday, according to a post on CSU Police and Safety’s Facebook page.

Eduardo Castillo Pando was arrested this morning near the Howes Street Business Center on the north side of campus. Pando is on the Most Wanted list for Larimer County Sherriff’s Office.

Pando had warrants for his arrest for violation of bail bond conditions, second degree burglary and criminal mischief. At the time of his arrest, he was also in possession of illegal narcotics.

He was taken into custody safely. There is no ongoing risk to campus, according to CSU Police and Safety’s Facebook post.

