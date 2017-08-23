Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fugitive arrested by CSUPD on Wednesday

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, City, Crime, News

Booking photo of Eduardo Castillo Pando
Eduardo Castillo Pando was arrested by CSU Police on Wednesday morning near the Howes Street Business Center. (Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Colorado State University  police officers arrested a fugitive on Wednesday, according to a post on CSU Police and Safety’s Facebook page.

Eduardo Castillo Pando was arrested this morning near the Howes Street Business Center on the north side of campus. Pando is on the Most Wanted list for Larimer County Sherriff’s Office.

Pando had warrants for his arrest for violation of bail bond conditions, second degree burglary and criminal mischief. At the time of his arrest, he was also in possession of illegal narcotics.

He was taken into custody safely. There is no ongoing risk to campus, according to CSU Police and Safety’s Facebook post.

Collegian news reporter Colin Raunig can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @colinraunig.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources