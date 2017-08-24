Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins High School placed on lockdown

Fort Collins High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday after gunshots were reportedly fired from a vehicle later seen entering the high school’s parking lot.

A call came in at 9:07 a.m. informing the police department that shots had taken place north of FCHS near Timberline Road and Custer Drive, according to Fort Collins Police Services. The caller told police the vehicle and its occupants then drove into the FCHS parking lot.

Principal Mark Eversole sent out an email to parents and guardians explaining that the school responded by locking all exterior and interior doors.

After arriving at FCHS, police were able to find the vehicle and detain its occupants. No injuries have been reported and this investigation remains ongoing.

“The disturbance appears to have been unrelated to the school, and there is no threat to the public,” FCPS wrote in a message to the Collegian.

Those with further information on this incident should contact Fort Collins Police Services Sgt. Bob Younger at 970-416-4228.

