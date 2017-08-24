Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Art Lab Fort Collins to host fundraiser for renovations

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Art, Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events, Featured, Fort Collins Life

  • The fundraiser will be held at Art Lab’s 239 Linden Street Old Town location, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Art Lab Fort Collins is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for a renovations. The fundraiser will take place on August 22 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

“Art Lab Fort Collins is a cooperative art, music and performance initiative made for and by the artists and creatives in Fort Collins,” according to their website. Art Lab is a community-focused space that supports the creative energy of Fort Collins, and has been doing so for about eight years. Their space serves as an art space, a music venue and a gathering place.

According to their website, “the space is regularly used and heavily loved,” which is why the space is in need of some updates.

“The Art Lab is much in need of a bathroom remodel, new flooring and some electrical work,” according to the Art Lab Facebook page. Art Lab wants to ensure local artists and performers have a place to showcase their best work.

The event will host an art supply sale with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the remodel project. The sale will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Art Lab’s Old Town location, at 239 Linden Street. The event will also include acoustic sets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., a fashion show from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and live music from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Along with the art sale, proceeds will come from a suggested donation fee of $10 to cover the live music and fashion show part of the evening, as well as directly funding the remodel.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources