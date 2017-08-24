Art Lab Fort Collins to host fundraiser for renovations

The fundraiser will be held at Art Lab’s 239 Linden Street Old Town location, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Art Lab Fort Collins is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for a renovations. The fundraiser will take place on August 22 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

“Art Lab Fort Collins is a cooperative art, music and performance initiative made for and by the artists and creatives in Fort Collins,” according to their website. Art Lab is a community-focused space that supports the creative energy of Fort Collins, and has been doing so for about eight years. Their space serves as an art space, a music venue and a gathering place.

According to their website, “the space is regularly used and heavily loved,” which is why the space is in need of some updates.

“The Art Lab is much in need of a bathroom remodel, new flooring and some electrical work,” according to the Art Lab Facebook page. Art Lab wants to ensure local artists and performers have a place to showcase their best work.

The event will host an art supply sale with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the remodel project. The sale will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Art Lab’s Old Town location, at 239 Linden Street. The event will also include acoustic sets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., a fashion show from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and live music from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Along with the art sale, proceeds will come from a suggested donation fee of $10 to cover the live music and fashion show part of the evening, as well as directly funding the remodel.

