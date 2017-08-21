Don’t miss events this week: August 21-27

It’s the first week back at class, and there is a lot happening around town and on campus. Here are some of the events you don’t want to miss:

Monday, August 21

Free classes at the Rec Center:

The first week of classes is always free trial week at the CSU Rec Center. This includes any mind and body or cycling classes that usually require paid passes. Students can try out any class for free this week before buying passes.

Solar Eclipse:

A solar eclipse will occur on Monday. The eclipse is expected to be visible in Fort Collins starting just before 10:30 a.m. and ending just after 1 p.m. with the maximum eclipse occurring around 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22

Food Truck Rally:

The weekly Food Truck Rally will occur in City Park with music by Mike McGraw. The event takes place every Tuesday until Sept. 26, from 6 p.m. to dusk. The musical acts are hosted by the Mishawaka Amphitheater.

Art Sale:

There will be a “Facelift Art Sale Fundraiser” at Art Lab Fort Collins from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. The fundraiser will feature an art supplies sale, a fashion show and live music, with all proceeds going toward remodeling the Art Lab space. The event has a suggested donation fee of $10.

Wednesday, August 23

Hawthorne Roots:

Montana-based band, Hawthorne Roots will play with Colorado native Andy Sydow Band at the Downtown Artery rooftop. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Thursday, August 24

Bike-In Movie:

New Belgium will host another installation of their “Summer Bike-In Cinema Series”. They will be screening “Captain Fantastic,” and there will be food trucks and live music starting at 6 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. There is a $2 admission charge with all proceeds going to Wolverine Farm Publishing.

RamFest:

R&B artist Jhené Aiko will headline this year’s RamFest. The concert will take place at Moby Arena starting at 5 p.m. Student tickets are $10 and tickets for non-students are $30. Get tickets at csutix.com

Friday, August 25

Kevin Morby:

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby will play at the Downtown Artery. The show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Volleyball Game:

CSU Volleyball will play their first match of the year against Duke. The match will take place in Moby Arena at 6 p.m. Students can reserve their free tickets online and scan their Ram Card to get in.

Outdoor Movie:

Ram Events will host the first Cinema Under the Stars on the West Lawn of the Lory Student Center. This event includes trivia, face painting, photo booths and other activities before the movie starts. Movies start at 7:30 p.m. The event is free.

Saturday, August 26

FoCo Comic Con:

FoCo Comic Con will take place at the Northside Azlan Community Center. The event runs all weekend and includes activities such as cosplay workshops, boardgames demos, superhero painting lessons, multiplayer gaming and more. The event will host over 130 guests, artists, illustrators, authors, game makers and even food trucks. The event is friendly for all ages. “Badges” are $10 for kids ages 6-12 and $20 for anyone 13 or older.

Game Day Gathering of the Rams:

Campus Activities will host the new “MOB – Game Day Gathering of the Rams” on the West Lawn of the Lory Student Center. The MOB activities will include food, beverages, games, entertainment and live music.

Football Game:

The CSU Football home opener game against Oregon State will kick off in the new on-campus stadium. Tickets for the game are sold out, and student tickets are going fast. Students are encouraged to wear green to the game as part of a green and white “stripe out.”

Sunday, August 27

The annual “Pooch Plunge” will take place at City Park Pool from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pet owners, experts and lovers will gather to watch dogs dive into the water, retrieve toys and have fun. Tickets are $8 for a human and a dog in advance and $10 on the day of. Tickets for humans with no dog are $2. Tickets can be purchased at Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) or Mulberry Pool.

