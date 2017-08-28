Popular events this week: Aug. 28–Sep. 3

Monday, Aug. 28

CSU faculty members Peter Sommer and Tim Burns take their turn playing the Virtuoso Series Concert at the University Center for the Arts. Sommer will play his saxophone accompanied by Burns’ piano. Tickets are free for CSU Students.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

The weekly Food Truck Rally will occur in City Park with music by the 14ers. The event takes place every Tuesday until Sept. 26, from 6 p.m. to dusk. Mishawaka Amphitheater hosts the musical acts.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

ASCSU will host the annual Grill the Buffs event at the Sutherland Community Garden outside the Lory Student Center. The event will offer free buffalo burgers, music from the CSU Marching Band, performances by the CSU Cheerleaders, appearances by Tony Frank and Coach Mike Bobo, as well as local vendors and prizes. The event starts at 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

New Belgium will host another installation of their Summer Bike-In Cinema Series. They will be screening “La La Land” and there will be food trucks and live music starting at 6 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. There is a $2 admission charge with all proceeds going to Wolverine Farm Publishing.

Friday, Sept. 1

CSU takes on CU in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown at Mile High Stadium in Denver at 6 p.m. Students can get their tickets online for $20.

Saturday, Sept. 2

This year’s Fort Collins installation of New Belgium’s “Tour de Fat” is in town. The pre-party parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Meldrum and Maple Street. Bikes and costumes are highly encouraged. There will also be pre-party events at Fort Collins locations including High Point Bar, Moe’s BBQ, Lucky Joe’s, Illegal Pete’s, The Artery, Trail Head Tavern and Blind Pig. The real party starts at 3 p.m. at New Belgium. There will be all sorts of performers showing off their skills until X Ambassadors take the stage at 6:05 p.m. Then All-American Rejects will perform at 7:40 p.m. to close out the night.

