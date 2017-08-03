CSU women’s soccer holds first scrimmage of preseason

Colorado State women’s soccer held its first full scrimmage of the preseason and the program’s first-ever full practice at its newly-installed soccer facility on Thursday morning.

CSU’s first practice in its new home precedes a scrimmage against Washington State, which is set for 12 p.m. MT(11 a.m. PT) on Aug. 9 in Pullman, Wash. CSU will continue to practice at the new facility before hosting Colorado in the location’s first official match on Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. MT.

“We are always trying to improve,” Colorado State head coach Bill Hempen said in a release. “I tell our players I always want the next year to be better. It could be something physical, emotional, or as a team, where we have grown. Being able to be out here at our new facility is another step in the development of our program and we are excited.”

The full details on the facility were released earlier this week, with the women’s soccer team set to move into natural grass facility where the football team used to practice.

“It’s great to be closer to people we interact with on a daily basis, and it will be a lot easier to have people walk 150 yards or so to watch a game instead of walking across campus,” Hempen said. “We are thankful for the opportunity to be here – we won’t be complacent.”

The contest with the Buffaloes will count as the first matchup of the annual Colorado Cup, a round-robin tournament between the in-state collegiate soccer programs. Each of the six participating teams play three games and a champion is based off record in competition. Each victory equals three points and teams earn one point for a draw.

After hosting Colorado on Aug. 18, the Rams will face off against Denver on Aug. 20 in Boulder, Colo., before squaring off with Northern Colorado on Aug. 24 in Greeley, Colo.

CSU returns 18 letterwinners from its 2016 squad, including leading scorer Kaija Ornes (four goals, eight points), junior Hannah Gerdin (four points, 35 shots) and senior Maddi Rodriguez (1,589 minutes played, most among returning players).

Joining the mix are eight freshmen, as well as transfers Caeley Lordemann (Creighton) and Hunter Peifer (South Carolina).

Lordemann is a Greeley, Colo. native and comes to CSU after starting 16 games and totalling 10 points for Creighton in 2016. Prior to her time at Creighton, Lordemann played was a four-year letterwinner at Greeley West HS and also played for club squads, Colorado Storm (2013-16) and Northern Colorado Soccer Club (2012). Lordemann was a two-time all-state honorable mention, and four-time all-league honoree.

Peifer is a Colorado Springs, Colo. native and joins the Rams after spending two years at South Carolina. After redshirting her freshman campaign, the 5-foot-8 goalkeeper made four appearances with three starts in 2016, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 0.29 goals against average and two shutouts.

Prior to suiting up for the Gamecocks, Peifer, highlighted by competed with the U-20 Women’s National Team Camp in October of 2014. Peifer also served as a team captain at the club level for five years and helped lead her teams to Colorado state club championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015, as well as a U.S. Club National Cup championship in 2013.

Among other notable honors at Cheyenne Mountain HS, Peifer was a Colorado All-Star Team selection, an all-state selection and an academic all-state honoree.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.