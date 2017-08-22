Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU to host concerts before each football game

To celebrate the new Colorado State football stadium, the University will host Stadium Sessions, a series of pre-game concerts happening all season long.

The new on-campus stadium recently had turf installed and is expected to open in time for the 2017 season on August 26, against Oregon State. (Photo Courtesy of CSU Athletics)

Over 30 bands, many being from Colorado, will perform on three stages every Friday and Saturday before each home football game.

According to Stadium Session’s website, these concerts are “Colorado State’s celebration of our city’s finest: community, music, and Ram Pride.”

Here are some of the most anticipated headlining acts:

Band: The Patti Fiasco

Listen to: “You Break It, You Buy It”

Instagram: @pattifiasco

Led by Alysia Kraft, this soulful Wyoming-based band delivers a brash and raw sound of the blues with a taste of rockabilly and hard rock. The Patti Fiasco’s unapologetic energy gives people a good story and a reason to dance.

Band: Slow Caves

Listen to: “Saturns”

Instagram: @slowcaves

This northern Colorado band has a unique mix of 80s synth and alternative rock. They have been making a buzz in the Denver music scene and have even been featured on Sirius-XM channel “Alt Nation.” According to their website, this band is inspired by “late nights in Hollywood, high speed car chases, red eye flights and vintage skateboard videos.”

Band: Danielle Ate the Sandwich

Listen to: “On the Planet Earth”

Instagram: @danielleatethesandwich

Danielle Anderson is a ukulele playing vocalist from Grant, Nebraska, but she is now based here in Fort Collins. Her songs range from thoughtful to playful but always deliver lyrics young people can relate to. Between the witty banters during her live shows, her music can influence people coming into an age of uncertainty.

To view the full lineup, go to stadiumsessions.colostate.edu.

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.

