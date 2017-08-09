CSU student ticket claiming info for 2017 seasons released

The 2017 college football season is just around the corner and excitement in Fort Collins is at an all-time high.

Nearly 23,000 people attended the open scrimmage held by Colorado State football on Saturday Aug. 5 and the inaugural game against Oregon State (Aug. 26) has officially been ruled a sellout to the general public.

While it may be too late for your family and friends to secure tickets to the week 1 matchup with the Beavers, CSU students will still have an opportunity to claim their tickets using the new online ticketing portal.

In years past, students would be able to pick up physical tickets by showing their student ID at the McGraw Box Office or directly at the stadium on gameday. Starting this fall the process will be completely digital for football, volleyball and both the men’s and women’s basketball games.

Students can now register online at CSURams.com/StudentTickets and reserve their seats in advance. Then instead of printing out a paper ticket, individuals will be able to scan their student ID directly at the gate.

If all tickets for the game are reserved in advance, the game will be considered a sellout. However, if there are excess tickets available, students will still have the ability to show up and scan their ID at the door.

The new ticketing process will not only be for games in the on-campus stadium, but will also be how students reserve their seats for the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown with the University of Colorado. Unlike the rest of the home games though, students will have to purchase discounted tickets for the RMS, which will take place on Sept. 1 in Denver.

Ticket claiming will for CSU students will begin on Tuesday Aug. 15 at 8 a.m.. Students will have the ability to claim tickets for the week 1 football matchup with Oregon State and purchase tickets for the CU game. Students can also reserve seats for the entire 2017 volleyball season.

More information on how the gameday experience will change this fall can be found here.

