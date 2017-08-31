Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU sells out allotment of tickets for Rocky Mountain Showdown

Filed Under: Football, Sports

Colorado State has officially sold out it’s allotment of tickets for Friday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown (Sept. 1). Of the 32, 727 total tickets sold to CSU fans, 10, 023 were purchased by students.

Total attendance for the rivalry game has increased in each of the last five seasons. Last season, the RMS drew its largest crowd since 2003 with just under 70,000 total fans. Coming into 2017, expectations for both teams are higher than recent memory. Given the excitement surrounding the game, attendance could realistically be around 70, 000 again. 

As of Wednesday night, Colorado had sold a total of 35, 011 tickets, 9,829 of which were purchased by students.  

The Rams originally opened the game as 8-point underdogs, but as of Thursday afternoon, the line had closed to 3.5 points. Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Showdown are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster and other resale sights.

