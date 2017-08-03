Hassan set to compete at 2017 IAAF World Championships

London is calling for Colorado State track & field’s Mostafa Hassan, as he is set to compete in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Championships this weekend in the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

No. 16 Hassan will be stacked against 32 other competitors in the event.

The 21-year-old from Cairo, Egypt is coming off of another succesful year in which he won the 2017 indoor NCAA shot put title and placed second place in the 2017 outdoor event. He also had a career-best throw at the Mt. SAC Relays, where he won the event with a 69-11 (21.31m) throw.

The trip to London only adds another feather to Hassan’s cap, as he continues one of the most dominant individual careers in the history of the program. Hassan has been named a First-Team All-American four times and has also won the Mountain West shot put title four times.

He owns the CSU and Mountain West records in the shot put, both indoor and outdoor and was also named the 2017 USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. Hassan is a two-time Mountain West Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year (2017 indoor and 2016 outdoor).

The shot put events begins on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3 a.m. MT with the qualifying round and it could be seen on NBC Sports Network which is broadcasting select events.

If Hassan qualifies for the finals, he will compete again on Sunday, Aug. 6 at a more Fort Collins friendly time of 2:35 p.m. MT and can also potentially be seen on NBC Sports Network’s select coverage.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @ajwrules44.