CSU football picks up 16th verbal commitment for 2018

Football, Sports

Colorado State football picked up a 16th verbal commitment for the 2018 recruiting cycle Monday, with outside linebacker James Thomas announcing his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 212 pound linebacker from West Hills, Calif. Is currently listed as a 2-star recruit and a top-20 outside linebacker for the state of California by Scout. Along with CSU, Thomas also received offers from Army, Harvard and multiple Mountain West foes; including Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State and UNLV.

During his junior season (2016) at Chaminade High School (CA), Thomas was one of three Eagles defenders to finish the season with 100+ tackles (106). Thomas also displayed the ability to get after the quarterback and make the big play, as the outside linebacker finished the year with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

With the commitment of James, the last three 2018 verbal commitments for CSU have all come from the golden state. Most recently, safety 3-star safety Quinn Brinnon (Oakland, CA) announced his commitment on Aug. 11. Prior to that, defensive tackle Nahe Sulunga (Calabasas, CA) committed to head coach Mike Bobo and the Rams as well.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific players before they have signed a national letter of intent. Thomas will be eligible to do so in February. 

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

  • Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)
  • Nahe Sulunga, DT, (California)

 

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

