CSU club rugby combines experience, youth on talented roster

Colorado State’s club rugby team is raring to go after having their first interest meeting on Tuesday night. Following what most of the players considered a successful offseason, the team is ready to get back into the action.

Last season ended with a 93-3 loss in the playoffs to BYU, and the Rams are determined to come back stronger than ever. Using the momentum from defeat, some members from last year’s team prepared for the season with a specialized offseason training camp program created by one of the former players.

“Training camp was great,” club president Max Wyman said. “It showcased a lot of the returning talent we had along with the new talent we’re adding as well.”

During the season, the Rams will practice three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at City Park or the Intramural Fields.

The Rams return both talent and leadership from last season, as the offseason training camp consisted mostly of seniors. In addition to the returning experience, the team is also adding a bevy of freshmen talent, including some who have experience on the national stage.

“We have two freshmen players who recently were on the U-19 USA national team,” Wyman said. “They played against Canada [this summer].”

Captains Jaron Beerline and Liam Wynn are also part of the returning upperclassmen who will be called upon to lead the younger players.

“I’m super excited about the season,” Beerline said. “This is the strongest we’ve looked at the beginning of the season and I’m excited to see what the team can do.”

Wynn, who spent a semester abroad this summer, also recognizes the abundance of talent throughout the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of great talent and freshmen with more experience,” Wynn said. “We can go straight into our structure and compete for the Western Conference title.”

CSU begins its season with the alumni game on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. on the Intramural Fields at CSU.

Collegian sports reporter Mamadou Balde can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mamadoubalde62.