Rec center to offer new fitness classes

Fall hours for the Campus Recreation Center:

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Campus Recreation is offering several new fitness classes this fall. Strength 101, Functional Flow Yoga, Meditation & Flow Yoga, Yoga for Athletes, Mindful Yoga, Yin and Yang Yoga, Cinema Cycle and Cardio Power are all new courses available through Campus Recreation.

Carly McGowan, a third-year Colorado State University student, teaches Yin and Yang Yoga Monday and Wednesday mornings from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and Slow Flow Meditation on Tuesdays from 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Being a college student is crazy,” said McGowan after her first Monday morning Yin and Yang Yoga class, “It’s stressful and we have a lot going on. Yoga is a really good way to force yourself to slow down and take some time for yourself.”

This particular class focuses first on breathing. Next, the class works on Yang, or on energizing the body while working and strengthening muscles. Finally, Yin allows students to travel through poses that rely on the floor for support in order to tap into the restorative parts of the exercise.

Still, other classes will offer a different experience. Students can try them out for free until Aug. 31. Passes are normally $69 for unlimited mind and body classes, $35 for unlimited cycle passes and $85 for unlimited combination passes. Students can save $10 if they purchase their pass before Aug. 30. All classes are on a drop-in basis but require a pass after Aug. 31, according to Dianne Bornhoft, the fitness director for Campus Recreation.

Bornhoft has worked in fitness for 17 years and in that time accumulated over 40 fitness certifications. In 2011, she began working at CSU and was hired to her current position five years ago.

“The goal of fitness classes is the same as the mission of Campus Recreation, which was built on our values of integrity, community and development,” Bornhoft said. “Students should remember that fitness classes and personal training sessions are suitable for all fitness levels and do not require previous experience. Our instructors are trained to challenge participants; however, please remember to listen to and honor your body’s strengths, weaknesses or any existing injuries.”

The center also welcomes three new instructors this semester. Taylor Fleming, Eliot Hawkes and Rae Lierheimer took Fitness Instructor classes at CSU.

There are two classes being held this fall for students who are interested in becoming instructors or trainers themselves. The FIT, Fitness Instructor Course, will be offered this fall to students interested in obtaining an Indoor Cycle Certification and will prepare them for the American Council on Exercise national certification exam, according to the Campus Recreation website. The FIT course will be offered Sept. 14 until Nov. 16 on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration for this course is open now and students can sign up online. The cost of attendance is $150. In addition to the FIT course, Campus Recreation offers the PFT, Personal Fitness Trainer, course, which gives students “the skills necessary to help clients lose weight, improve their flexibility, build strength and feel better about themselves.” This course costs $189 and begins Sept. 11 and runs until Nov. 15. It will be held Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students can also register for this class online.

In addition to the group fitness classes, Campus Recreation will also offer dance and martial arts courses. Martial arts classes include Muay Thai, Capoira, Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Aikido and Shotokan Karate. Dance classes offered will include Barre-Dance Fusion, Hip Hop, Studio Dance, Ballroom Dance and Beginner Salsa. The first class is free, and students can sign up for these courses online.

A full schedule and description of the new and returning fitness classes offered by Campus Recreation this fall can be found at the CSU Recreation website.

