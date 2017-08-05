CSU basketball player arrested

Colorado State men’s basketball player Che Bob was arrested Thursday for failing to appear to a June 23 court date according to a report from Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan.

The 6-foot-6, 220 pound forward from Charlotte, North Carolina was scheduled to appear in court to revoke his probation. Court records show that Bob was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail at 1:15 p.m., and was later released on a $150 bond.

According to the report, Bob was originally arrested by CSU police in August of 2016 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Bob later pled guilty to these charges.

“We have taken this matter very seriously and have been monitoring Che’s progress toward resolving this issue, which occurred last summer,” head coach Larry Eustachy said through a school representative.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We were disappointed in his actions and have counseled him on our program’s standards and expectations. We are aware of the warrant that was issued yesterday. Che is handling the outstanding issues associated with the original, now approaching year-old, infraction.”

Bob was one of three basketball players ruled academically ineligible in January, resulting in them to miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season. Prior to his suspension, Bob played in 16 games, averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds, primarily serving as a sixth man for Eustachy’s squad.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.