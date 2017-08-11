California athlete commits to CSU

Colorado State football picked up its 15th verbal commitment of the 2018 recruiting class Friday with athlete Quinn Brinnon announcing his decision on Twitter.

Brinnon, who is rated a 3 star prospect by Scout and 247Sports, played both safety and wide receiver for Bishop O’Dowd High School (Oakland, CA.) and picked the Rams over fellow Mountain West rivals Fresno State and Wyoming.

Recruited by special teams coordinator and safeties coach Jamie Bryant, Brinnon unofficially visited CSU and the new on-campus stadium in late July. On Aug. 1, Brinnon posted that his first official offer was from CSU. The two-way high school player also tweeted out offers from Boise State, Fresno State, New Mexico, San Jose State and Utah State.

Brinnon was his team’s leading receiver last fall at Bishop O’Dowd, finishing the season with 28 catches for 518 yards and six touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the 6-foot, 185 pound defensive back recorded 65 tackles and two interceptions for the Dragons, who finished the year as the California 5-AA state champions.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific players before they have signed a national letter of intent, but head coach Mike Bobo confirmed Brinnon’s commitment on Twitter.

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)

Nahe Sulunga, DT, (California)

Quinn Brinnon, ATH, (California)

