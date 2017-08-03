Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Brust: The modern collegiate journalist will bring integrity back to the mainstream media

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Collegian Columnists, Opinion Tagged With: ,

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

My colleague shared an editorial that was written by a former Washington Post reporter that encompassed every problem the modern journalist will come across. Interestingly enough, it also rationalizes the hate and responses we receive from the general public. The modern journalist has been painted as a monster with two faces and ‘fake news’ plastered on its forehead. My experience as a journalism student—during both a presidential election and an era of major media shifts—has been different than I anticipated. To be a budding member of this field while your President describes you as the “enemy of the American people” is a position in which I never imagined myself. However, I believe the young faces of journalism will be the ones to change this strange culture, and bring integrity back to the media.

In my experience as a collegiate journalist one thing has remained constant: The young journalist stays true to the ethical path. One lesson every aspiring journalist will remember are the four principles of ethical journalism: Seek the truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently, and be accountable and transparent. These principles are clearly being neglected by the modern media.

When I started my freshman year at Colorado State University, it was the perfect time to become a young journalist. It was not until my sophomore year that I heard the first mention of fake news. Fake news and agenda oriented propaganda are not new, but the election brought about a new culture where fake news was a daily motif. The Pew Research center found that the number of newspapers has declined by 100 since 2004 and that the number of professional statehouse reporters dropped 35 percent. With the shift in media culture came the shift in media education, and the election brought new topics to explore. The shift in curriculum in my classes was tangible, and this new definition of ‘fake news’ became part of mine and my classmates’ everyday education.

While prominent news stations stumbled in reaction to Donald Trump’s attitude towards “fake news,” we were in the classroom learning how to identify it. In one class, I had quizzes on how to determine whether news was fabricated or not. While the professionals were dealing with the situation, we had the benefit of being able to sit back and learn about what makes news so “fake” after all.

The culture in student media is even more odd than in the classroom. In my two years working for student media, the Collegian had been treated like any other news source, despite the education factor. Last year, the Colorado State University newsroom was not void of “fake news” allegations. Although odd, It is truly a privilege to experience media backlash from the comfort of the university, a comfort I’m sure college newspapers around the nation experience as well. We are not shielded from the public, but we get the benefit of learning alongside the ‘real world’ media.

This is why the college journalist will prosper. As we mature and assume our roles in the professional world, we will not encourage the current culture because we experienced the drift into fake news. We are being educated on it, and will understand its effects. It would be ideal if our President supported young journalists, but fortunately, support from the President is not the goal. The goal is to uphold our ethics, and bring the news to the public. We are learning everyday knowing our first goal is to seek the truth and report it– not report, and try to find the truth along the way.

Opinion editor Allec Brust can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online @allecbrust.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training