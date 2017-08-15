Best study places around campus

As the school year starts, it may be hard to find the one spot that allows you to study your best. Colorado State University creates an environment that supports studying and learning throughout the campus. Among some CSU students who have already attended the university for at least a year, here are a few favorites.

Morgan Library and the Cube

Hours for the Library

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours for the Cube

24 hours, 7 days a week

The Morgan Library is a three-story, expansive building filled with many desks and study spots. In addition to the plentiful information in the books kept there, there are multiple computers and study rooms that can be booked for group sessions. If late night studying is essential, the cube, which is located directly in front of the Morgan Library, is open for 24 hours and accessible with your student ID.

“[My favorite study spot] is the courtyard of the library,” said Noah Knostman, a senior studying chemistry at Colorado State. “It is very peaceful, and being inside isn’t conducive to good thought.”

Although the Morgan Library and cube are normally quiet throughout the year, the buildings get packed a couple of weeks before finals. These spots are perfect if a quiet, accessible study space is the ideal environment for your learning.

Lory Student Center (LSC)

Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lory Student Center is a large building with many nooks and crannies for studying. The Lory Student Center was built in 1962, and was renovated in 2013 to improve the infrastructure and to highlight student programs and services. Including many spots with spaces for large groups, comfortable seating and a food court, the Lory Student Center creates a supportive and creative learning environment, and is a favorite study spot for many students.

“[My favorite study spot] is the LSC cafeteria,” said Sarah Earl, a second-year electrical engineering student at Colorado State. “There are so many people, and sometimes it’s nice to be lost in the noise and crowd.”

The Lory Student Center is normally a busy spot for motivated students, and is perfect for working in large groups and meeting in a spot more central on campus.

Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center (ALVS)

Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Adult Learner and Veteran Services center is geared to support non-traditional students through their education at Colorado State. A section of the ALVS, the Student Veteran Organization, helps veterans with their integration back into a non-military lifestyle, providing supportive events like the ‘Operation Bear Hug’ while creating a community for non-traditional students.

“My favorite study spot is the Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center,” said Matt Gorman, a student veteran and physics major at Colorado State. “This place not only offers seating for over six groups of four, but has six new desktops computers, mobile whiteboards, a professional staff that has answers you didn’t know you lacked and, last but far from the least, free coffee on tap.”

The ALVS is a perfect study spot for non-traditional students to meet other non-traditional students, and to get involved in a community that is made up of more non-traditional students, in addition to the free coffee.

Other spots to check out

Multiple study environments exist outside of those listed above, both on and off campus. There are many coffee shops with free wi-fi scattered throughout Old Town, which for some can be more appealing when late night studying has to be done. No matter where you decide to do your homework, Colorado State University strives to help you succeed.

Coffee Shops

Alley Cat: Local, 24-hour coffee shop located on 120 W. Laurel St.

Starry Night Cafe: Another local coffee shop located on 112 S. College Ave., with hours varying throughout the week, opening at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Starbucks: coffee shop at Campus West, 1335 W. Elizabeth St., open from 5:30 am or 6 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the day of the week

Mugs on Laurel: Local coffee shop open from 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the day of the week, located at 306 W. Laurel St.

Mugs on South College: Local coffee shop open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week, located at 261 S. College Ave.

Bean Cycle Roasters: Local coffee shop that sells books from Wolverine Farm Book House, located at 114 N. College Ave., and open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the day of the week

Other Spots

Each dorm has a lobby and study areas for students who live in the dorms.

Local study spots in dorm complexes like Academic Village (south side) and the Pavilion (north side).

