All tickets to Colorado State’s home opener sold out

Tickets to Colorado State football’s first regular season game in the on-campus stadium against Oregon State on Aug. 26 have officially been sold out. After single-game tickets sold out at the end of July, athletic director Joe Parker announced that the remaining mini-plan and season ticket sales for the opener are all taken.

Oregon State SOLD OUT. Let's tip other games over the top. You don't want to miss an opportunity to be in FOCO on a football Saturday! https://t.co/iiqJDIJZol — Joe Parker (@JoeParkerCSU) August 6, 2017

Students will be able to claim their tickets for the game on Aug. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. 10,000 student tickets are reserved for the team’s home games and will be available online at csurams.com/studenttickets.

In addition to being Military Appreciation Day, the game will also feature a Stripe the Stadium. Depending on which section they are sitting in, fans are encouraged to wear either green or white. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections, section 126 or the entire student section are encouraged to wear green. Meanwhile, fans sitting in even-numbered sections (aside from 126) are encouraged to wear white.

Get ready to Stripe the Stadium on Aug. 26! Learn more 👉 https://t.co/LmORK0c9Nr pic.twitter.com/xYWxIVyoQU — CSU Rams Football (@CSUFootball) August 3, 2017

The game kicks off the entire 2017 college football season at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.