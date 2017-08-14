A look inside the clubs and organizations at CSU

Whether your passion lies in astronomy or snowboarding, Colorado State University has a club for you.

Here are some clubs and organizations that offer different areas of interest:

Artistic Organizations

Photography at Colorado State

Photography at Colorado State was founded in 2015 by Jason Stock and has many opportunities like photography classes, photo contests and meet ups. Getting involved is as simple as requesting to join on a website ran through the University called Ramlink.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“The purpose of the Photography Club at Colorado State is to build a community of individuals with a common shared interest, allowing those to meet others, share their work, explore new opportunities and have a good time,” Stock said.

CSU Swing Society

The CSU Swing Society started in 1995, and they meet every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Each meeting consists of a lesson and a social dance. Joining the club is as easy as stopping in when you get the chance.

Educational Organizations

Colorado State Astronomy Club

The Colorado State Astronomy Club started in the fall of 2016 and meets at the Natural and Environmental Sciences Building. The goal of the organization is to learn about space and telescopes and offer a window to the rest of the universe.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“It is an experience that most people have never had before, and is difficult to obtain without the right equipment,” said Norman Revere, president of the CSAC. “Of course, it’s always easy to go stargazing, but it can be incredibly difficult to see a massive array of objects that are up there.”

Agronomy Club

The Agronomy Club at Colorado State is an organization that brings people together who enjoy agriculture and want to learn more about the industry. They meet twice a month, and their first meeting is on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Plant Science 212.

“A student should join this organization if they desire to meet people with common interests and have a passion for agriculture,” said Jason Gerlich, co-vice president of the Agronomy Club. “This club is open to everybody.”

Sports Organizations

CSU Snowboard Team

The CSU Snowboard Team was founded 10 years ago, and they meet every weekend during the winter season to practice. They bring students together who love to snowboard and want to progress in their skills, and joining only involves emailing csusnowboard@gmail.com.

“We want every team member to learn and progress their skills with snowboarding by learning new tricks to their level,” said Meghan Walsh, vice president of the CSU Snowboard Team. “Members get to escape reality every week doing what they love.”

Triathlon Team

The Triathlon Team gives students an opportunity to enjoy being active and try new things. It provides members with a staff of experienced coaches, and the level of involvement is up to the student.

“It’s a great opportunity to immerse yourself in an environment of fun, inclusive, hardworking people and get fit at the same time,” said Lane Beu, blog writer for the Triathlon Team.

Information for all clubs and organizations can be found on Ramlink. Additionally, CSU has a program called Involvement Advising that is ran through Student Leadership, Involvement and Community engagement (SLiCE).

“Involvement Advising provides students with a vast number of campus and community involvement opportunities tailored to an individual’s interests, passions and curiosities,” said Sarah Stephens, program coordinator of Involvement Advising with SLiCE.

Involvement Advising

Office Location: LSC 210

Fall Involvement Expo: September 6-7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Plaza

If you don’t find the club you’re looking for, you can always make one. Register your own club or organization on Ramlink.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.