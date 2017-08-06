Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

6 things you missed over the summer

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events, Fort Collins Life Tagged With: , , , , , , ,

Now that school is back in full swing, campus and Fort Collins is once again flooded with students. Believe it or not, CSU and Fort Collins both continue to exist over the summer, and there’s still news to cover. For those of you that weren’t around for the summer, and even for those of you that just didn’t follow the news over the last few months, here are six things you missed:

Taste of Fort Collins

Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s during Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

Every year, Old Town hosts the Taste of Fort Collins, a food festival featuring food trucks and restaurants flaunting their stuff. The festival lasts for a full weekend and also features several alcoholic options; we are in a college town, after all. The festival was also accompanied by a performance by The Plain White Tee’s.

2) Colorado Brewer’s Festival

Soul Squared Brewing Co. were proud of their table display Saturday for the 28th Annual Brewers’ Festival. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian

Speaking of beer, Old Town also played host to the 28th annual Colorado Brewer’s festival. This festival still features food vendors and live music, but the attention was shifted to the beer this time around. The festival offered visitors the chance to try brews from several local breweries, such as Black Bottle Brewing Company, Coopersmith’s Pub and Brewing, Gilded Goat Brewing Company and many more.

3) New Belgium’s Old Aggie is Released

New Belgium bartender Ariel Starkweather pours a glass of Old Aggie at New Belgium Brewery on July 1, 2017 during the launch party. (Erin Douglas | Collegian)

New Belgium is one of the most popular breweries to call Fort Collins home. Because of their dedication to the city and the University, the brewery created a new larger, aptly titled “Old Aggie.” The kick-off event was a huge hit. For now, Old Aggie can only be purchased in Fort Collins. But, according to New Belgium’s website, come August 15, it will be available in Denver and along the Front Range.

4) The RamFest Headliner was Announced

Every year, RamEvents works hard to bring RamFest, an annual concert for the students, to life. Part of the process is booking an artist that appeases student’s musical tastes, and they try to add variety every year. This year, Jhene Aiko will be headlining the event. Aiko is a Grammy-nominated R&B artist, best known for her songs “The Worst,” “While We’re Young” and “Promises.” RamFest will be held in Moby Arena on Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. Student tickets cost $10.00 and can be purchased at csutix.universitytickets.com.

5) Fort Collins Fringe Festival

Mike Largent presents Move: A Mountain Goat’s Monologue, a recount of his adventure with recovery and fourteeners at the 2017 Fort Collins Fringe Festival (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

Every year, Fort Collins Fringe Festival allows up-and-coming artists to showcase their performances. Most performances are one-act plays, but the festival also highlights dancers, comedians, films and more. This year brought some heavy competition, but ultimately, the plays “Move: A Mountain Goat’s Monologue,” “Under The Stars With Brews and the Bard: As You Like It,” and “Premonitions” took home the top prizes.

6) The new on-campus stadium opened

Athletic Director Joe Parker cuts the ribbon prior to the opening of the on-campus stadium.
(Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

Despite mixed reactions from both CSU students and the surrounding community, the on-campus stadium is here, and now, it’s ready for the public. An open house allowed visitors to see what the stadium had to offer, and all home games will be played there beginning Sept. 9 against Abilene Christian University.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training