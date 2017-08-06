6 things you missed over the summer

Now that school is back in full swing, campus and Fort Collins is once again flooded with students. Believe it or not, CSU and Fort Collins both continue to exist over the summer, and there’s still news to cover. For those of you that weren’t around for the summer, and even for those of you that just didn’t follow the news over the last few months, here are six things you missed:

Taste of Fort Collins

Every year, Old Town hosts the Taste of Fort Collins, a food festival featuring food trucks and restaurants flaunting their stuff. The festival lasts for a full weekend and also features several alcoholic options; we are in a college town, after all. The festival was also accompanied by a performance by The Plain White Tee’s.

2) Colorado Brewer’s Festival

Speaking of beer, Old Town also played host to the 28th annual Colorado Brewer’s festival. This festival still features food vendors and live music, but the attention was shifted to the beer this time around. The festival offered visitors the chance to try brews from several local breweries, such as Black Bottle Brewing Company, Coopersmith’s Pub and Brewing, Gilded Goat Brewing Company and many more.

3) New Belgium’s Old Aggie is Released

New Belgium is one of the most popular breweries to call Fort Collins home. Because of their dedication to the city and the University, the brewery created a new larger, aptly titled “Old Aggie.” The kick-off event was a huge hit. For now, Old Aggie can only be purchased in Fort Collins. But, according to New Belgium’s website, come August 15, it will be available in Denver and along the Front Range.

4) The RamFest Headliner was Announced

Every year, RamEvents works hard to bring RamFest, an annual concert for the students, to life. Part of the process is booking an artist that appeases student’s musical tastes, and they try to add variety every year. This year, Jhene Aiko will be headlining the event. Aiko is a Grammy-nominated R&B artist, best known for her songs “The Worst,” “While We’re Young” and “Promises.” RamFest will be held in Moby Arena on Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. Student tickets cost $10.00 and can be purchased at csutix.universitytickets.com.

5) Fort Collins Fringe Festival

Every year, Fort Collins Fringe Festival allows up-and-coming artists to showcase their performances. Most performances are one-act plays, but the festival also highlights dancers, comedians, films and more. This year brought some heavy competition, but ultimately, the plays “Move: A Mountain Goat’s Monologue,” “Under The Stars With Brews and the Bard: As You Like It,” and “Premonitions” took home the top prizes.

6) The new on-campus stadium opened

Despite mixed reactions from both CSU students and the surrounding community, the on-campus stadium is here, and now, it’s ready for the public. An open house allowed visitors to see what the stadium had to offer, and all home games will be played there beginning Sept. 9 against Abilene Christian University.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay.