5 up-and-coming bands performing at NewWestFest

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest: August 11, 12, 13

-80+ Colorado based bands

-250+ art and food vendors

What better way to end summer than with a music festival?

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three day music festival happening this weekend in the heart of Old Town Fort Collins. Festival-goers can enjoy music performances ranging from bluegrass to R&B, and many of the bands were born right here in Colorado. In addition to great Colorado music, there will be over 250 art and food booths, as well as activities for kids. The goal of Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is to share the gift of music and to display Fort Collins as a music city.

With over 80 bands and performers showcasing their music, there will be a show for everybody’s taste. The headliners for this festival include Leftover Salmon, Brandi Carlile and legendary 90’s rockband Cake, but here are 5 non-headliners that are making waves:

1. Esme Patterson

Genre- Soulful Dream Rock

Listen to- “No River”

Instagram- @esme_patterson

Concert Info- Friday, 7:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Library Park Stage

Esme Patterson is a singer-song writer from Denver, Colorado who is also the founder of the indie rock band Paper Birds, who will also be at this year’s festival. Patterson and her sister/bandmate Genevieve Patterson, grew up listening to R&B, folk and Americana to form the unique sound of chamber folk mixed with pop. Patterson recently went solo as she felt that some of the songs she wrote were not fit for Paper Bird.

2. Skydyed

Genre- Progressive Electronic Rock

Listen to- “High Enough”

Instagram- @skydyedmusic

Concert Info- Saturday, 7:50 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Linden Street Stage

Based in Fort Collins, Skydyed is a three piece bands that mixes electronic music with live instruments to create a soulful yet high energy sound. According to their website, this band hopes to be the bridge between EDM and live music, creating a lively and bass-hitting sound.

3. Strange Americans

Genre- Rock

Listen to- “Dirty Shakes”

Instagram- @strangeamericans

Concert Info- Saturday, 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m., Library Park Stage

This is a Denver rock band made for those who live a hard working, no BS lifestyle. Strange Americans incorporate raw guitar along with heavy storytelling to create loud and unapologetic jams. Inspired by other Colorado based bands like The Knew and FaceMan, this band will give a rowdy and energetic show.

4. Jyemo Club

Genre- World Dance Music

Listen to- “Vengo De Lejos”

Instagram- @jyemoclub

Concert Info- Sunday, 4:20 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., Old Town Square Stage

Combining musicians from five different countries, Jyemo Club hopes to create music that celebrates life and dance. Along with Spanish and English lyrics, this band mixes Latin and Caribbean beats with American funk and rock to create a truly unique sound you can’t help but dance to.

5. The Violet Tides

Genre- Alternative Rock

Listen to- “Just Another Lie”

Instagram- @theviolettides

Concert Info- Sunday, 11:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m., Library Park Stage

Formed only in the summer of 2016, this band has been making some noise in the Colorado music scene. Featured on many Colorado radio stations, The Violet Tides bring a fresh sound to alternative and hope to bring an audience experiment that is “founded on love, dreams and fearlessness.”

For the complete line up of Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, visit bohemiannights.org

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.