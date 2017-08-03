3-star North Carolina linebacker picks the Rams

Colorado State football picked up a verbal commitment from 3-star inside linebacker Gerald Nathan Jr. on Tuesday. Nathan is CSU’s 17th commitment of the 2018 recruiting cycle and chose the Rams over a variety of Division 1 programs, including Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Western Kentucky.

The Charlotte, NC. native announced his decision on Twitter. Nathan tweeted out, “Blessed and honored to have had the opportunity to choose between top D1 schools in the nation! After a lot of praying and talking with my family and coach; I would like to announce that I have committed to Colorado State University!”

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific players before they have signed a national letter of intent. Nathan will be eligible to do so on national signing day, which will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

While head coach Mike Bobo cannot comment on the newest verbal commitment, he will likely confirm it via Twitter as well. Generally the third-year head coach tweets a map with highlighted states representing the areas the Rams have picked up commitments from.

With Nathan’s commitment, CSU now has verbal commitments from eight different states. Nathan is the second linebacker that the Rams have been able to sway this month. On Aug. 21, the Rams received a verbal commitment from 2-star linebacker James Thomas (California).

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)

Nahe Sulunga, DT, (California)

