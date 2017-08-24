2,000 buffalo burgers to be served at Grill the Buffs

Students will be given an opportunity to embrace the Colorado State University and University of Colorado-Boulder rivalry by enjoying buffalo burgers next week.

Grill the Buffs, the annual buffalo burger barbecue before the Rocky Mountain Showdown, will happen Aug. 30 in the Sutherland Sculpture Garden, located to the west of the Lory Student Center.

The yearly event brings in large crowds of students and is used as a way to hype up the student body for the upcoming football game at Mile High Stadium against University of Colorado-Boulder.

There will be 2,000 burgers provided for students to eat during the event, which will last from 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, not all 2,000 burgers will be available to students attending or just passing by.

“By the time we put away some for the band and cheerleaders, we’ll have 1,900 left over,” said Alexandra Gertner, the director of traditions and programs for ASCSU, and organizer of Grill the Buffs.

Previously, only 1,500 burgers were ordered for the students, but after they ran out too early, ASCSU upped the order to 2,000 last year.

Gertner invited various local vendors to have tables at the event. Businesses represented will include:

GG Boutique

BJ’s Brewhouse

Chick-fil-A

Snack Attack

Revolution Artisan Pops

The businesses there will be giving out prizes, including coupons, Gertner said.

Grill the Buffs will feature two special guests, Mike Bobo, the head football coach for Colorado State University, and Colorado State University President and Chancellor Tony Frank.

For freshmen, Grill the Buffs is one of the First 50 Days programs they are encouraged to attend.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will take place three days after the event, on Sept. 1.

