Zack Golditch named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list for second consecutive year

After being nominated for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last week, Colorado State offensive lineman Zack Golditch was once again recognized for his efforts outside of football. On Tuesday afternoon, Golditch was named to the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Named after former University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the award recognizes student-athletes for their community service work. Known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” the award is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Golditch is known for his involvement with the Aurora UCHealth facility and Children’s Hospital Colorado. He has also spent time with children at Respite Care, a non-profit organization in Larimer County that provides short term, quality care for children with developmental disabilities. Golditch also regularly volunteers at the Fort Collins Boys and Girls Club.

This summer, Golditch was one of 13 CSU athletes to participate in CSU’s Green and Global Innitiative in Jamaica. This trip allowed student-athletes to experience cultural immersion, social action and community-based learning over the course of 10 days.

This is not Golditch’s first time being recognized for his community service efforts. Golditch was among those on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list in 2016, making him one of eight members to appear on the watch list in consecutive years. He was also CSU’s representative for the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Humanitarian Award, which recognizes players for their excellence in community service. Before coming to CSU, Golditch was among those wounded in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. As a freshman, he was given the National Football Foundation Inspiration Award for the courage and resilience demonstrated in his return to football.

Golditch’s play on the field is nearly as remarkable as his involvement off it. Playing four different positions on the offensive line, Golditch has helped power a strong rushing attack while keeping pressure off of Rams’ quarterbacks. Last season, the Rams allowed just 1.08 sacks per contest, the 13th-best mark in the FBS. Thanks in large part to their steady offensive line, the CSU offense also ranked 19th nationally in passing efficiency, 31st in rushing offense and 38th in scoring offense.

Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a National Selection Committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.