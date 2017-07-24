Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Wolverine Farm hosts free weekly Nia class

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Featured, Features, Fort Collins Life Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,

When: Every Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House

Cost: Free, donations encouraged

Non-Impact Aerobics, or Nia for short, started in the `80s and has since evolved into a popular form of exercise. Nia combines martial arts, modern dance arts and yoga into a workout set to worldly music and beats. You can now experience Nia every Monday at Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House with instructor Liza Claiborne of Fort Collins.

Claiborne danced ballet throughout school but found it difficult to dive back into it after starting a career and having children. After exploring some classes that local gyms offered, she stumbled across Nia and fell in love. Claiborne became trained in Nia and taught classes at Old Town Athletic for six years.

“I ended up going back to school and now I am busy teaching first grade,” Claiborne said. “But I was missing the movement, the people and the music so some of us put our heads together and found this space to keep the class going. With Nia, I feel most comfortable in my body.”

The Nia class begins with light movements and choreography created by Claiborne and progresses into fast paced, full body movements. The moves are similar to the discipline of ballet mixed with the fluid motion of Tai Chi. In addition to working up a sweat and moving muscles, Claiborne hopes her class is a place of zero judgement where people of all ages can discover the power of their own bodies.

Nia.jpg
Liza Claiborne shows people many disciplines of dance through her Nia class. Photo credit: Sarah Ehrlich

Laura Resau, author of “The Lightning Queen” novel and class member, believes Nia creates a great community of trust and inspiration.

“It’s kind of nice to free your inhibitions and have a great time dancing,” Resau said. “There’s trust because you know others are here for the same reason and won’t be judgmental.”

Diane Findley, a Fort Collins artist and class member believes Nia is a movement for health.

“Liza saved my life with this class, she really did,” Findley said. “I needed help getting movement in my daily life and I feel so much better. Nia is a lifesaver for me.”

Nia with Liza is held every Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House. This is a free class, but donations are encouraged.

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training