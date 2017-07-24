Update on Spring Glade Fire

A previous version of this article can be found here.

Amid hot and dry conditions, a grass fire broke out late Saturday morning west of Coyote Ridge between Fort Collins and Loveland.

The fire grew to 364 acres and was 60% contained by 2:30 p.m on July 22., due to the responses of multiple agencies. At the time the Spring Glade Fire started, it was 25 acres in size. On July 23, the size of the fire was 371 acres with 95% containment.

Aircraft dropped a total of 3 loads on the Spring Glade Fire, two drops from the heavy-lift helicopter and one from the Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT).

No evacuations have been issued, and no injuries or damages have been reported to structures.

An evacuation center was established on July 22 at Lucille Erwin Middle School, located at 4700 Lucerne Avenue, in Loveland.

As a result of the fire, the Coyote Ridge Natural Area was closed. Taft Hill Road south of Harmony Avenue were initially closed but have since re-opened.

