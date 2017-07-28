Rocky Mountain Collegian

UFO conspiracy theorist to attend trial for child porn charges

A Loveland man, who gained fame for a documentary depiciting his experience with aliens, will attend on Monday for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Stanley Romanek turned himself in at the Larimer County Jail on February 13, 2014 for sexual exploitation of a child, according to a press release from LPD.

A report obtained by the Huffington Post indicates that Romanek was under investigation for child pornography since 2008.  Homeland Security Agent Darrel Franklin traced an internet protocol address back to Romanek and discovered that Romanek possessed child pornography from April to December of that year, according to the Huffington Post. Franklin also found child pornography on Romanek’s computer in 2013.

According to the Huffington Post, the report states that the pictures Romanek possessed were of girls between the ages of 5-years-old and 12-years-old, posing in a “seductive manner” and exposing their breasts and genitalia to the camera.

Romanek gained fame from his documentary Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story, which is available for streaming on Netflix. Romanek and his wife claim that the child pornography charges against him are a method for the government to prevent him from talking about his extraterrestrial encounters.

Romanek’s trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and will last for eight days, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

