Three cars involved in accident at intersection of Mulberry and Shields

    Fort Collins Police Services responded to a three-car collision at the intersection of Mulberry and Shields on Tuesday evening. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Tong.)

Residents of Fort Collins have been advised to avoid the intersection of Mulberry Street and Shields Street after three cars collided with each other on Tuesday evening. 

According to Fort Collins Police Services’s Media Team, officers were dispatched to the intersection around 6:12 p.m. Officers discovered that one vehicle was tipped on its side when they arrived at the scene.

One person was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital for their injuries, but no inofrmation regarding the victim’s condition is availbale at this time.

Officers are currently working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

