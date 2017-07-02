Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Prospect Road pronounced dead

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that closed down Prospect Road for several hours on Saturday was pronounced dead later that same evening.

On Saturday, Colorado State University Police responded to a call regarding a threatening man at around 8:13 p.m.

Officers contacted the man near South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road around 8:38 p.m., according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Collins Police arrived on the scene to assist CSU Police with the suspect.

After discovering the man was armed, police fired shots at the man and wounded him. The type of weapon the suspect had has not yet been publicly released.

The suspect was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies after being struck by police, and he was later pronounced dead.

The area of Prospect Road between Whitcomb Street and Centre Avenue was shut down for several hours while the Critical Incident Response Team investigated.

According to the LCSO, there is no ongoing threat to the public and no indication that the suspect was a CSU student. No officers were injured, and the identity of the man will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

LCSO will be leading the investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this story with more details as they become available.

