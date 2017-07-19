Stevens named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

Colorado State senior quarterback Nick Stevens was named to the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List on Wednesday. The award is annually presented to a senior or fourth-year junior quarterback on schedule to graduate with their class, based on their accomplishments both on and off of the field.

News: Nick Stevens (@stevens7nick ) named to the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List. #CSURams — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) July 19, 2017

Stevens has now been named to the watch list twice, as the California native also made the cut in 2016. He is the only quarterback from the state of Colorado and one of two Mountain West quarterbacks on the list. Along with Stevens, Christian Chapman of San Diego State was honored Wednesday as well.

Despite temporarily losing his starting position to Colin Hill last fall and sharing reps at times with Georgia graduate transfer Faton Bauta, Stevens managed to rank fifth nationally in passer efficiency rating (171.3) in 2016.

Appearing in 10 games, seven of which he started, Stevens finished the 2016 season with 1,933 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. From week seven through the end of the regular season, Stevens was one of the most successful passers in the nation though.

After getting his starting gig back when Colin Hill went down with an ACL injury against Wyoming (Oct. 1), Stevens went on to lead to the Rams to victory in four of the team’s final six games. During that stretch, Stevens completed 98-of-137 pass attempts (71.5 percent) for 1,414 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also adding two rushing TDs. He only threw one interception during that span, and did turn the ball over once in CSU’s final two regular season games.

After capping off his season with a five touchdown performance in the 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl, Stevens earned a league honor for the second consecutive season, as he was recognized with Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.

Stevens graduated in May with his bachelor’s degree in business administration. The fifth-year senior has earned Academic All-MW honors in each of the last two seasons.

The Golden Arm Award committee will announce the Top 15 finalists for the 2017 Golden Arm Award in September. The 30th Anniversary presentation of the Golden Arm Award will be held on Fri., Dec. 8 at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor & Grand.

Stevens is not the only Ram to receive national recognition recently. Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup was named to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award Watch List Tuesday and offensive lineman Zack Golditch was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

