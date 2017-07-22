Rocky Mountain Collegian

Spring Glade Fire Breaks Out Near Fort Collins

Amid hot and dry conditions, a grass fire broke out late Saturday morning west of Coyote Ridge, between Fort Collins and Loveland.

The fire grew to 277 acres and was 40% contained at 2:30 p.m., due to the responses of multiple agencies. At the time the Spring Glade Fire Started, it was 25 acres in size.

David Moore, of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, reported three buildings are threatened by the fire, with no reports of damage so far. He did not know what kind of buildings they are.

There were 124 voluntary or mandatory evacuation notices were sent to residents in the surrounding area. A voluntary evacuation notice was also sent out to the entire Rim Rock area.

An evacuation center was established at Lucille Erwin Middle School, located at 4700 Lucerne Avenue, Loveland.

As a result of the fire, the Coyote Ridge Natural Area was closed and residents were advised to avoid Taft Hill Road south of Harmony Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Collegian reporter Colin Raunig can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @colinraunig.

