Single-game tickets for Oregon State sold out

Single-game tickets for the inaugural football game in Colorado State’s on-campus stadium are officially sold out, the school announced Monday afternoon. Tickets for the Oregon State game on August 26 can still be purchased through season ticket or three-game mini-plan ticket packages though.

😮 @CSUFootball's home opener vs. Oregon St. is now SOLD OUT. This is going to be a fun season 😁 pic.twitter.com/m2AxnxnxcD — Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) July 24, 2017

While the general public seating may be sold out, CSU students will still have the opportunity to reserve tickets for the inaugural game online by using the new student ticketing portal. Students will be able to reserve a seat online and then scan their ID at the gate.

The new ticketing system is one of many changes in the student gameday experience this fall. The athletic department has not currently released when the new system will be active, but it is expected to be up and running before the school year.

Beginning July 26, fans will be able to purchase single-game and group tickets for any of the remaining five home games in the 2017 season.

Before the 2017 season kicks off, the Ram faithful are invited to first experience the new stadium with a community open house event on Saturday Aug. 5. Season tickets holders will have the chance to pick up their tickets and sit in theirs seats for the first time, but the event is open to the general public.

CSU Football 2017 Home Schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 26 – vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Stadium Grand Opening | Military Appreciation Day | Stripe the Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1 – vs. Colorado (in Denver), 6 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)

Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver

Saturday, Sept. 9 – vs. Abilene Christian, Time TBA (TV TBA)

Ag Day with 4H | Orange Out

Saturday, Oct. 14 – vs. Nevada, Time TBA (ESPN Networks)

Homecoming & Family Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 28 – vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Hall of Fame and Ram Legends | Tackle Cancer

Saturday, Nov. 11 – vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Commitment to Campus

Saturday, Nov. 18 – vs. San José State, 1:30 p.m. MT, (CBS Sports Network)

Senior Day | Extra Yard for Teachers | Take a Kid to the Game

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.