Rocky Mountain Showdown tickets to go on sale next week

Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between in-state rivals Colorado and Colorado State will go on sale Wednesday, July 12. The annual game between the Rams and Buffaloes will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 at Sports Authority Field in Denver and will kickoff in front of a national TV audience on the PAC 12-Networks at 6 p.m.

Single-game ticket pricing for the Rocky Mountain Showdown starts at $35 for the general public.

Students may purchase their tickets online at the discounted student price of $20. Information on how students will be able to purchase tickets for the game against CU, as well as the rest of the home games in the on-campus stadium, will be sent out in early August.

Student tickets for every regular season game besides the RMS will still be available free of cost for all full-time students in 2017. However the process will slightly change, as students will now be able to register for a ticket in advance online and swipe their ID at the door. This is one of many changes students can expect in the gameday experience this season.

2017 will be the 17th Showdown to be played in Denver since the series began using the home of the Denver Broncos as the primary site for the game in 1998.

Attendance for the RMS has increased in each of the past five seasons, peaking at 69,850 in 2016. The recorded attendance of nearly 70,000 marked the largest crowd since 2003 (76,219). With 34,167 tickets purchased by fans of the green and gold, the Rams have seen an increase in ticket sales in four consecutive seasons.

Season tickets and three-game mini-plans for the 2017 season also remain on sale. The Rams will open the 2017 campaign against Oregon State on Saturday, Aug. 26. Season ticket holders and fans will have their first opportunity to check out the 41,000-capacity on-campus stadium during an open house event held by the team on Aug. 5.



Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.