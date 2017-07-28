Rams kick off fall camp at new practice facility

Colorado State football officially began fall camp Thursday, working out as a full squad for the first time at the team’s new practice facility located west of the on-campus stadium. Wearing helmets and shorts, the Rams worked out for around two hours before third-year head coach Mike Bobo and various players addressed the media.

“I thought it was a good first day, it was good to get back out on the field,” Bobo said. “Our guys were excited, it was good to get the whole team together with the mixture of the newcomers. I thought there was good energy from start to finish. They finished strong in the last period, which I was proud of, but it is only one day. We have a lot of work to do, but we controlled what we can control today.”

The Rams will hold around 24 practices before hitting the field for the first time against Oregon State on August 26. Until then, Bobo and the players are looking to continue building on the success of the end of the 2016 season and carry it into this fall.

“We are miles ahead from where we started at last year,” senior center Jake Bennett said.

While there is much excitement surrounding the 2017 college football season and everything that will come with it, one of the biggest goals for the program this year will be to come out of the gate swinging. After starting last season with a 44-7 blowout loss to Colorado, the Rams are hoping to start off this season on the right note.

Senior quarterback Nick Stevens explained that one of biggest detriments to the success of this team over the last two seasons has been getting off to slow starts, as CSU has finished each of the last two seasons with a record of 7-6, but neither of those campaigns initially looked like they would end with bowl appearances.

The Rams got off to a 2-4 start in 2015, before winning five-of-six games to conclude the regular season and secure a spot in the Arizona Bowl. In 2016, CSU opened the year with a blowout loss to the Buffaloes, before proceeding to go 4-3 over the next seven weeks and then ultimately securing a bowl berth by winning three of the final four games.

“I think that it is really important for us to get off to a fast start,” Stevens said. “Especially with the tough conference schedule and the power of our side of the conference (Mountain Division). We are going to have to start fast and play really good football like we were at the end of last year.”

One of the key factors in helping the team to get off to a faster start this season will be the relationship between the quarterback and wide receivers.

Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup explained how his timing with Stevens is better than it has ever been and it is largely due to increased attention to detail. The transfer senior wide out from Monroe, GA. spent the offseason working on his route-running, which he feels will lead to more success in 2017.

“We did not always have the best timing last season, but luckily I would be able to make an athletic catch or he would make a great throw,” Gallup said. “I had to put in a lot of work on my own because I am not the sharpest route-runner. I mean everyone knows that, but I put in a lot of work on my own and then having Nick (Stevens) come out here for 7-on-7’s, we just got our timing down and that will be really good for us.”

The Rams will hit the practice field again tomorrow evening in shorts and helmets, before practicing with shells for the first time on Sunday.

