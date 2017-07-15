Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Rams club baseball has two players named to All-America teams

After another successful season that ended with a trip to the National Club Baseball Association World Series, the Colorado State club baseball team had two of their players named as All-Americans.

Senior second baseman Matthew Davis was honored as a first team All-American while junior Mack Morford was named the designated hitter for the third team.

Davis was the leader of an explosive offense for the Rams as he led all of the NCBA in OPS (1.536), slugging percentage (.962), home runs (11) and RBI (63). He also hit for a .490 average, good for the fifth-highest rate on the All-America first team.

The senior slugger also made an appearance in the NCBA’s version of a home run derby in which he came up one long ball short of the eventual winner.

As for Morford, he was third on the team in RBI (32) and OPS (1.153) and second on the team in home runs (7). The catcher also had 39 hits which is the most on the All-America third team.

These two hitters helped lead the Rams to an easy sweep of the NCBA Mid-America regionals where they scored 10 or more runs in all three of their wins to punch their ticket to the NCBA World Series in North Carolina.

The Rams came into the eight-team tournament as the two seed, but proceeded to lose their first two games and be the first team eliminated.

Behind the bats of Davis and Morford, the Rams continue to be a national powerhouse as the trip to the World Series was their ninth in the program’s 17 year history. CSU has taken the national crown six times overall.

Davis was one of seven Rams to graduate in May while Morford still has one year of eligibility left at CSU.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.

