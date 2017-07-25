One dead in single-car collision

An adult male was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash on S. Taft Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received calls around 12:10 p.m. notifying Fort Collins Police Services of a rollover collision on S. Taft Hill Road between Laporte Avenue and W. Mulberry Street, according to a press release given by Fort Collins Police Services.

According to the release, a brown Ford F150 was traveling north on S. Taft Hill Road when the vehicle struck a curb and a tree before rolling into the grass on the east side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The vehicle had no other passengers.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The section of S. Taft Hill Road where the rollover collision occurred was closed for four hours while investigators examined the scene.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identification of the driver following notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact Officer Shane Hasebroock at 970-221-6555.

Collegian assistant news editor Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @piperldavis.