Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Police investigate child death in swimming pool

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, Featured, News Tagged With: , , ,

A 4-year old boy was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being pulled from a motel swimming pool in Fort Collins on Sunday.

Dispatchers received multiple reports Sunday night regarding an unresponsive child at Rodeway Inn at 3836 E. Mulberry Street. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene at 9:17 p.m., according to a press release given by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the child’s parents and a motel staff member were performing CPR when emergency responders arrived. The child, who was visiting with family from Fort Collins, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

The boy never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine and release information on the cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 and will remain anonymous.

Collegian assistant news editor Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian. com or on Twitter @piperldavis.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training