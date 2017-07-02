PHOTOS: Trump Impeachment March in Denver

Around 200 people marched through Denver to demand President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Sunday afternoon, two days ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The Impeachment March was held in 45 cities across the United States.
