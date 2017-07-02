Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

PHOTOS: Trump Impeachment March in Denver

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News, Politics Tagged With: , , , , , , ,

070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_15
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_09
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_12
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_11
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_13
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_10
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_03
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_02
070217_DBONN_Trump Impeachment March_08

Around 200 people marched through Denver to demand President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Sunday afternoon, two days ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The Impeachment March was held in 45 cities across the United States.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training