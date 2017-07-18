PHOTOS: Collegian staff tours new on-campus stadium

Members of the media were allowed to check out the brand new home of Colorado State football on Tuesday. Here is a little taste of what Ram fans can expect on gameday this fall.

Head coach Mike Bobo explains that charging outlets are a big selling point to millennials. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Head coach Mike Bobo and Athletic Director Joe Parker discuss the new locker room with members of the media. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Each player has a custom locker with their name and number listed above. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

The Rams paid homage to former greats in each of the individual position meeting rooms. Rashard Higgins is honored here. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

A look into the new team meeting room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

CSU athletes will have an opportunity to receive treatment in the new recovery center. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Strength coach Ryan Davis addresses the media and talks about the new custom weight room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Custom iron grip dumbbells in CSU's new training facility. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Custom Eleiko bar bell designed specifically for CSU football. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Athletic Director Joe Parker checks out some of the snack options for CSU athletes at the new nutrition center. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Freshman punter Ryan Stonehouse working on his leg strength in the new weight room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Head coach Mike Bobo talks about the new facilities and what they will do for the future of the program. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

The player's lounge is an area where members of the team can come to relax. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Head coach Mike Bobo answers questions about the brand new facilities. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Head coach Mike Bobo and Athletic Director Joe Parker share a moment before addressing the media. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

The media will also have a new home this Fall. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Players training at the brand new outdoor practice facility located next to the stadium. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

A look at the recently finished playing surface, which is named after legendary coach Sonny Lubick. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

View from the north end zone. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Athletic Director Joe Parker addresses the media during a private tour of the stadium. Credit: Javon Harris

Ram fans will be able to stand on the south concourse and watch the action on the field below. (Javon Harris | Collegian)