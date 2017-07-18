PHOTOS: Collegian staff tours new on-campus stadium

Members of the media were allowed to check out the brand new home of Colorado State football on Tuesday. Here is a little taste of what Ram fans can expect on gameday this fall.
Head coach Mike Bobo explains that charging outlets are a big selling point to millennials. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Head coach Mike Bobo explains that charging outlets are a big selling point to millennials. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Head coach Mike Bobo and Athletic Director Joe Parker discuss the new locker room with members of the media. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Head coach Mike Bobo and Athletic Director Joe Parker discuss the new locker room with members of the media. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Each player has a custom locker with their name and number listed above. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Each player has a custom locker with their name and number listed above. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
The Rams paid homage to former greats in each of the individual position meeting rooms. Rashard Higgins is honored here. (Javon Harris | CollegiaThe Rams paid homage to former greats in each of the individual position meeting rooms. Rashard Higgins is honored here. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
A look into the new team meeting room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)A look into the new team meeting room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
CSU athletes will have an opportunity to receive treatment in the new recovery center. (Javon Harris | Collegian)CSU athletes will have an opportunity to receive treatment in the new recovery center. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Strength coach Ryan Davis addresses the media and talks about the new custom weight room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Strength coach Ryan Davis addresses the media and talks about the new custom weight room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Custom iron grip dumbbells in CSU's new training facility. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Custom iron grip dumbbells in CSU's new training facility. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Custom Eleiko bar bell designed specifically for CSU football. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Custom Eleiko bar bell designed specifically for CSU football. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Athletic Director Joe Parker checks out some of the snack options for CSU athletes at the new nutrition center. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Athletic Director Joe Parker checks out some of the snack options for CSU athletes at the new nutrition center. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Freshman punter Ryan Stonehouse working on his leg strength in the new weight room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Freshman punter Ryan Stonehouse working on his leg strength in the new weight room. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Head coach Mike Bobo talks about the new facilities and what they will do for the future of the program. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Head coach Mike Bobo talks about the new facilities and what they will do for the future of the program. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
The player's lounge is an area where members of the team can come to relax. (Javon Harris | Collegian)The player's lounge is an area where members of the team can come to relax. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Head coach Mike Bobo answers questions about the brand new facilities. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Head coach Mike Bobo answers questions about the brand new facilities. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Head coach Mike Bobo and Athletic Director Joe Parker share a moment before addressing the media. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Head coach Mike Bobo and Athletic Director Joe Parker share a moment before addressing the media. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
The media will also have a new home this Fall. (Javon Harris | Collegian)The media will also have a new home this Fall. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Players training at the brand new outdoor practice facility located next to the stadium. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Players training at the brand new outdoor practice facility located next to the stadium. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
A look at the recently finished playing surface, which is named after legendary coach Sonny Lubick. (Javon Harris | Collegian)A look at the recently finished playing surface, which is named after legendary coach Sonny Lubick. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
View from the north end zone. (Javon Harris | Collegian)View from the north end zone. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Athletic Director Joe Parker addresses the media during a private tour of the stadium. Credit: Javon Harris
Ram fans will be able to stand on the south concourse and watch the action on the field below. (Javon Harris | Collegian)Ram fans will be able to stand on the south concourse and watch the action on the field below. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
