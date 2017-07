Concluding Fort Collins’ Fourth of July celebration was the amazing and bright firework show at City Park.

The fireworks were shot over Sheldon Lake at dusk and continued on into a grand finale that lit up the night sky. The Fourth of July day of events, organized by the City of Fort Collins and the Blue Ocean Foundation, were brightly concluded by this show.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.