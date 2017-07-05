Photo story: Fort Collins’ Fourth of July parade

Consisting of dancing, honoring veterans and a plethora of candy, the Fourth of July Parade was the highlight of the holiday in Fort Collins.

The day of events, organized by the City of Fort Collins and the Blue Ocean Foundation, encouraged celebration of America’s independence day in an environment that was enjoyable for the entire city. Among participants, there were businesses with patriotically decorated floats, dance teams with flying batons and small children handing candy out to the onlookers of the parade.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.