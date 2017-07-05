Rocky Mountain Collegian

Photo story: Fort Collins’ Fourth of July parade

Consisting of dancing, honoring veterans and a plethora of candy, the Fourth of July Parade was the highlight of the holiday in Fort Collins.

 

The Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins started at 10:00 am and traveled east along Mountain Ave, celebrating the patriotic day (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Decorated dogs joined the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A dancer with the Rocky Mountain Golden Girls Baton Academy dances in the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Fort Collins Ghost busters joined the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A cub scout waves to the crowds in the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Wisdom Tree Care Inc joined the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A dance and fitness crew danced through the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A dance and fitness crew danced through the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Fourth of July Parade had their own candy clean up crew, when the candy bag that one participant in the parade had broke in the middle of the street (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Fort Collins Municipal Railway rode along the parade at the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The 2017 Grand Marshal, Dave Mosnik, makes an appearance at the Forth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A group of bikers from the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado ride in the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Santa Claus rides in a float made by the Daughters of the American Revolution during the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A decorated motorcycle rides with the Daughters of the American Revolution float at the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
In the Fourth of July Parade, children hand out candy to onlookers while informing them of the old- fashioned Fourth of July celebration at the Avery House later that day (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A girl carries a wagon filled with candy in the Fourth of July Parade in Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

 

The day of events, organized by the City of Fort Collins and the Blue Ocean Foundation, encouraged celebration of America’s independence day in an environment that was enjoyable for the entire city. Among participants, there were businesses with patriotically decorated floats, dance teams with flying batons and small children handing candy out to the onlookers of the parade.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.

