Outdoor movie night in Old Town Square draws in family-friendly crowd

Outdoor movie night has become a beloved Tuesday evening summer tradition in Old Town Square thanks to the combined efforts of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Business Association and the people who flock to the scene on summer evenings.

Arriving just before dusk on Tuesday, July 18, people were already steadily gathering in front of the stage in preparation for the movie.

Seth Gilbert and Luke Stromquist were dutifully dispensing popcorn—both work in the Country Financial offices just across the square. This was only their second week on movie night popcorn duty, but both spoke to the power of these nights. In particular, they emphasized that it was a way of bringing families together, and providing them a place to congregate.

“It’s a good setting and an open atmosphere,” Gilbert said.

According to Gilbert and Stromquist, these movie nights give families something to do in Old Town Square.

“The only thing in Old Town are bars,” Stromquist said.

An array of people gathered around in folding seats, snacking on popcorn and candy and chatting as the dusk fell. Most were parents, their young children darting in and out with a frenetic energy, but some students and older couples were present as well.

The movie being screened was How To Train Your Dragon, a Dreamworks hero’s journey movie.

For those interested in future screenings, there are several more movie nights. Movies start at dusk.

“Field of Dreams“: July 25.

“Ghostbusters”: August 1.

“Inside Out“: August 8.

“The Sandlot“: August 15.

Collegian reporter Mir-Yashar Seyedbagheri can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com. His Twitter handle is @dudesosad